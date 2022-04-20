Giants RB Saquon Barkley ready to prove he's still elite: 'I just kind of want to kill'

Saquon Barkley running with ball, close up color rush jerseys at MetLife

Speaking on Wednesday at Giants minicamp, Saquon Barkley -- two seasons removed from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL -- said he feels like himself again.

And Barkley, whose name was in trade rumors earlier this offseason and has been given no assurances by the Giants that it won't be out there again, is focused on proving that he's still the same player who was drafted No. 2 overall.

So what exactly is different about how Barkley feels this year?

"I'm not rehabbing the knee. That's one. I'm not out there thinking anymore," Barkley said. "At the time, you're like 'I'm not even thinking about it.' But then, you look back a year later and you're like 'Oh, my gosh. It's two completely different things.' Getting stronger, getting back to how I like to train.

"I also added in the new things to keep me healthy. Mobility-wise, stability-wise. All those little things. It's not just the now. I want to play this game for a long time. I don't want to have a short career. That comes with taking care of your body. That's really the biggest difference. Training hard, pushing your body, but also training smart."



Barkley, who is entering his fifth year in the league, is set to be a free agent after the season.

Following a rookie year in 2018 where he was one of the best running backs in football and a terrific season in 2019, Barkley's 2020 was derailed when he tore his ACL. And he wasn't quite himself in 2021 in his first year back.

Barkley also operated behind a porous offensive line last season that didn't generate much push, and in a Giants offense that was rarely near full strength.

Whether his career after this season is with the Giants or elsewhere, Barkley is ready to prove himself all over again.

"My mindset from the last two years, to be honest, I just kind of want to kill, to go crazy. I don't want to jump the gun," Barkley said. "It's a long way before September and we start the regular season. To be honest, I'm just tired of whatever is written about me -- the BS that's said about me or this team.

"I want to go out there and prove to this organization that the player that they drafted is still there, and that I can still do special things with this ball in my hand, and I can help this team win games."