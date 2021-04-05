Giants RB Saquon Barkley making strides as he works his way back from injury

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Saquon Barkley on field with ball in blue jersey
Saquon Barkley on field with ball in blue jersey

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is continuing to make strides as he works his way back from a ton ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Videos were posted to Instagram on Monday of Barkley doing agility drills.

Barkley suffered his knee injuries last season during the Giants' Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

Speaking last week, Giants co-owner John Mara talked about Barkley's contract situation -- something that has been put on the back burner as the team waits for his healthy return.

“I certainly think we’re not in a hurry to do that,” Mara said about a potential extension. “We fully expect him to be as good as new. If anybody is going to spend 100 percent of his efforts to rehab, it’s going to be Saquon just knowing what type of motivation he has. But we’re not in any hurry to do that at this time, especially after the money we just spent.

“I said at the end of the season and I’ll say it again, we hope he’s going to be a Giant for life and at the appropriate time we’ll start those discussions.”

Speaking earlier this offseason, Barkley called the injury the weakest moment of his life.

“I just couldn’t control myself crying, asking ‘Why me? Why me? Why me?'” he said. "Definitely humbling. When something that you love and you're passionate about so much is taken away from you, and you're just sitting there watching on the TV, and you can't even go... it's been tough."

The expectation remains that Barkley will be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

