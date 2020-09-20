Giants believe RB Saquon Barkley suffered torn ACL vs. Bears

It looks like Year 3 for Saquon Barkley has already come to an end in Week 2.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed that the Giants believe Barkley suffered a torn ACL in his right knee against the Bears on Sunday. They will wait for the official call after further testing on Monday.



Barkley was sent to the locker room for x-rays on his knee after getting carted off the field following a run play. He immediately clutched his knee after the play.



Dion Lewis assumed all running back duties, with Wayne Gallman Jr. a healthy scratch for this game.