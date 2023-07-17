Giants, RB Saquon Barkley fail to reach long-term contract agreement ahead of franchise tag deadline

Saquon Barkley / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Saquon Barkley contract drama had a chance to finally come to an end on Monday. Instead, the nightmare for Big Blue continues.

The Giants and their star running back did not come to terms on a long-term contract agreement prior to Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, sources tell SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes.

Now, Barkley will be forced to either play on the one-year franchise tag or forfeit his salary by sitting out the season, which would be the absolute worst-case scenario.



According to multiple reports, Barkley is not expected to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates this week, putting into question whether or not he'll even be available to suit up for Week 1.

Barkley tweeted the following as the deadline came and went without a deal:



After failing to come to terms on a contract during the 2022 bye week and then again after the season, the Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley, which would pay him around $10.1 million.

The Penn State product did not attend Giants mandatory minicamp in June, saying at his youth football camp in early June that he wanted “to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room.”

He also said that he was “frustrated” with some leaked stories that were “untruthful.”

Barkley, who turned 26 earlier this year, had an outstanding first season in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, rushing for a career-best 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns. He finished as a Comeback Player of the Year finalist after having his 2020 season wiped away by an ACL tear and then not looking nearly as explosive during his 2021 campaign.

The Giants checked off some other key items this offseason, including signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term deal and extending defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

But by not getting a deal done with their star running back, the Giants have allowed the most talented player on their roster to enter a state of contract limbo. Even if Barkley does play the season on the franchise tag, it's fair to think that these months of failed negotiations could impact whether or not he re-signs with the Giants after the 2023 campaign.