Giants rally twice | FastCast

Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants delivered another improbable come-from-behind victory by displaying the tenacity that has enabled them to produce the best record in baseball. Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning to help the Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night matchup between first-place teams. Trailing 2-1 with two outs in the ninth, the Giants tied it with a bizarre RBI triple and ended up scoring eight runs over the final three innings.