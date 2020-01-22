Giants quarterback Eli Manning announces retirement from NFL

After 16 seasons with the New York Giants, quarterback Eli Manning has announced he will be retiring from the NFL.

Manning, who was drafted first overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 draft and then traded to the Giants on draft day, spent all 16 years of his NFL career with Big Blue. The team will hold a news conference on Friday.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

The 39-year-old is one of the most accomplished players in Giants history. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion (and two-time Super Bowl MVP), four-time Pro Bowler, and started a franchise-record 236 games at quarterback for New York.

"It was an honor and privilege to coach Eli, and to go through the wonderful and magnificent moments that he and his teammates provided for all of us in the world championship '07-'08 and '11-'12 seasons," Tom Coughlin, Manning's longtime head coach, told Giants.com. "I and my coaching staff and our teams from 2004 right through 2015, for me at least, my part, hold Eli in the highest respect and congratulate him and his family, and his mom and dad, for all of the wonderful, wonderful experiences he's had, and the happiness and pride that he has brought to the entire Giants family, the fanfare, the fans, the family and everyone that's taken so much pride from his performances and for what he's meant."

Based on their record against Manning, Redskins fans will be happy to see Manning go. In 27 starts against Washington, Manning was victorious in 18 of them. The longtime signal-caller has more wins against the Redskins than he does any other NFL opponent.

