Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hopes to be ready for the start of training camp

FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones grimaces after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Speaking after the Giants reported for the opening phase of organized team activites on Monday, April 15, 2024, Jones said he has not had any setbacks in rehabilitating his right knee and that the neck injury that sidelined early in the season is not longer an issue. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones is now throwing while moving in his rehabilitation from major knee surgery and he hopes to be ready to play when the New York Giants open training camp in late July.

Speaking after the Giants reported for the opening phase of organized team activities on Monday, Jones said he has not had any setbacks in rehabilitating his right knee and that the neck injury that sidelined him early in the season is no longer an issue. He called it a stinger.

The soon-to-be 27 year-old who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft believes he gives the Giants their best quarterback option for the 2024 season, provided he is healthy. He said he hopes to take part in some drills during the OTAs.

There has been a lot of speculation that the Giants, who are coming off a 6-11 season, are hoping to draft a quarterback at the end of the month, particularly because of Jones' injury history and the fact New York has been to the playoffs once (2022) in his five seasons as a starter.

Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have said the Giants will look at all their options.

“I think you can get into trouble when you try to think too much about some of those things and how it all works out," Jones said. “Yeah, like your antenna for some of those dynamics and relationships. I’m just focused on what I’m doing, and that’s my rehab, getting healthy, spending time with the guys, and making sure we’re getting on the same page, and having the best spring we can.”

Jones was hurt in what seemed to be a non-contact injury in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in early November and he had surgery later in the month. The rehab started with him regaining his strength and mobility.

“I’ve been throwing for quite some time now,” Jones said. “Was throwing stationary pretty soon in the rehab process, but have progressed and I’m throwing with movement and dropping, and kind of quarterback-specific drills. So that feels good. Coming along well."

In his recovery, Jones has spoken with long-time teammate and current Philadelphia Eagle Saquon Barkley and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson about returning from ACL surgery.

Their best advice was to be patient because there are times the knee starts to feel really good and it can be misleading.

“They said looking back on it, where they are now, they realize they were still a ways from being completely 100% fully back,” Jones said. “I think that’s part of the process. You get to a certain point, and you feel like you’re — you can do more than maybe you should or what the trainers or doctors want you to do, so just stay patient with it.”

Jones played in five games last season and completed 108 of 160 passes for 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions playing behind a line that allowed 85 sacks, second highest in NFL history.

The previous season, the Duke product threw for 3,205 yards, 15 TDs and five interceptions as the Giants made the postseason for the first time since 2016 with a 9-7-1 record.

“I’m excited for DJ,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said. “He’s definitely a hard worker. I know everyone that has that ACL surgery, it’s different for each person, their recovery time. I trust the trainers to make the right decisions and I trust DJ to do everything he can to get back, whenever that is.”

While the Giants lost backup Tyrod Taylor to the Jets in free agency, the signed veteran Drew Lock and have Tommy DeVito, who started six games last season as a rookie, on the roster.

