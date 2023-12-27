Giants' QB Tommy DeVito 'proved' to himself he belongs in NFL despite benching

For now, the Tommy DeVito hype train has been put on pause.

After leading the Giants to a 3-1 record in his first four starts in the NFL (saving Big Blue’s season from total embarrassment and taking over the New York and national media in the process), DeVito lost his last two starts against the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles – even getting benched at halftime on Monday.

Since then, head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants announced on Wednesday they had benched the undrafted rookie quarterback in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Taylor entered at the start of the second half against the Eagles and helped orchestrate a comeback attempt that fell just short in New York’s 33-25 loss.

“I’m gonna continue to be a good teammate,” DeVito said about losing the starting role. “Obviously coach’s decision. I have no say in that but I’m gonna continue to be a good teammate, go out and compete and that’s it.”

Despite the latest losses where DeVito and the Giants’ offense looked stagnant with him under center, the 25-year-old impressed during a three-game stretch against the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

In that three-game span, the New Jersey native had 595 passing yards and threw five touchdown passes to zero interceptions, although he did lose a fumble. He also had 84 yards on the ground on 16 carries, including a 71-yard rushing performance against the Packers on Monday Night Football.

Overall, the undrafted free agent out of Illinois has thrown for 1,087 yards with a 63.6 percent completion percentage to go along with eight touchdown passes and three interceptions in eight games this season.



So, what did DeVito learn about himself during his first taste of the NFL?

“That I belong,” he said. “Just to go out there and prove that to myself, to younger me, to the me that was training to be here up to this point, that’s all it is.”

For the time being, though, DeVito is once again serving as the backup. It’s a role he’s played at times this season before all the mayhem surrounded him. But even with all the glitz and glamor that he experienced earlier in the season, DeVito remained even-keeled the entire time.

“When you’re up, everybody loves you and when you’re down, everybody hates you,” he said. “So for me, it’s just stay even through it all. That’s why I’ll be mellow through it all.

As the backup, DeVito will now take the time to learn from his mistakes and be a spectator, although it’s unclear how the Giants will play their quarterback room beyond this Sunday against the Rams. Their season finale will be on Sunday, Jan. 7 against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

But asked if he’s proud of what he’s shown this season, DeVito said, “So far, yes.”

“Obviously a ways to grow,” he continued. “I’m just gonna continue to watch the film in the past and to learn from Ty[rod] and lean on my teammates and be the best teammate I can be.”



Now the question is, what does the future hold for DeVito – in New York or elsewhere, does he think he's done enough this season to lock up a job in the NFL?

“I don’t know what the future holds, let alone tomorrow," he said. "I’m just gonna continue to be here, be in the moment, try to give it my all, be my best every day.”