Giants' QB situation unclear after OT loss to Jets amid Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters following Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets that he was "not there" yet, when asked about his team's quarterback situation and the prospect of signing a Matt Barkley or Ian Book.

The names of the two free agents, who worked out with the Giants this past Monday, resurfaced in the postgame news conference after Daniel Jones (neck) missed his third straight game and Taylor (rib cage) left the game midway through the second quarter.

"I'd say this -- this game, I kind of figured this is the way the game would be played out," Daboll said on a wet day at MetLife Stadium, where Taylor's exit forced undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito into action. "We were going to run the ball regardless. With the weather conditions and the way our defense was playing, we knew it would be kind of a fourth-quarter game. I felt comfortable with him running the offense.

"But again, the plan was we were going to keep it on the ground quite a bit based on the weather and based on how we thought the game was going to be played out, and it played out pretty much the way we thought it was going to be played out. Just came up short."

DeVito completed 2 of 7 passes, totaling a loss of one yard, while adding one rushing score and 12 yards on four carries.

"Hoping that he's healthy and everything's going well," DeVito said of Taylor, who was 4-for-7 passing with eight yards. "I don't have any updates with that or anything, but it's time to go. It's kind of the same thing that Tyrod's been telling me about how he prepares and what goes through his head, because it's tough -- you never know what play it is, what time it is, if it's going to happen, if it's not going to happen.

"So there's a tough part about staying ready, being ready for that role which is what makes that position so difficult. So I thought Tyrod did a good job helping me throughout these last couple months being here. And just when he went down, everybody just looked at me and we were all good and we were going to go through with (what) our game plan was."

At 2-6, the Giants have lost five of their past six games and enter Week 9 -- a 4:25 p.m. kickoff at the 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders -- with quarterback questions that now delve deeper than just the health of Jones.

"D.J. is one of the best quarterbacks in the league," said Saquon Barkley, who took 36 carries for 128 yards. "He's our starting quarterback. He's our leader.

"I don't want to speak for him, but whenever he's able to get back out there, definitely going to be helpful and we're going to do what we can to help make his job easier."