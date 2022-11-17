Giants QB Jones willing to let Barkley have the spotlight

1
·3 min read
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Quarterback Daniel Jones isn't lobbying for a bigger role in the offense after spending most of last week handing the ball to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

If coach Brian Daboll wants Barkley to carry the ball 35 times again when the Giants (7-2) face the Detroit Lions (3-6) on Sunday, Jones isn't going to complain.

''I think we all just want to win,'' Jones said Wednesday after practice. ''Regardless of what position you play you want to win, you want to score as many points as you can and win the game. That's where we're all focused, that's where I'm focused. We've won in different ways this year and depending on what the defense is doing, depending on how the game's going, we've adjusted our style.''

Barkley gained 152 yards rushing on a career-high 35 attempts against Houston this past weekend and scored a touchdown as the Giants returned from their bye week with a 24-16 win over the Texans.

Jones contributed a little less frequently. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 197 yards. What was important was he also threw two touchdowns and had a 153.3 quarterback rating, his highest in four years in the NFL. The sixth pick in the 2019 draft also didn't throw an interception for the sixth straight game.

Daboll said the Giants game plan is based on what they think gives them the best chance to win. The Texans were last in the league against the run, so the Giants ran the ball.

The Lions are more explosive, Daboll noted, so that might lead to Jones throwing a little more.

''Whatever we need to do, that's what we're charged with,'' Daboll said when asked if Jones could win a shootout.

''Every game's different. Every situation in games that come up are different. We just try to call it and game plan the way we think we need to.''

Daboll brushed aside a question about whether he liked shootouts since he was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills the past four seasons.

''I like winning,'' the first-year head coach said. ''So, whether it's 3-2 or 45-48, our job is to try to find a way to win. That's what I like.''

Jones finds shootout fun. He recalled being in one against Washington late in his rookie season.

''Anytime you get in those situations where the ball (is) in your hand trying to win the game, that's a fun situation to be in,'' Jones said.

Jones is having his best season, and it could not have come at a better time. The Giants didn't pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, so he will be a free agent at the end of the season, unless the team gives him a new contract or franchises him.

Jones said Wednesday he has not gotten a new contract, and he is not thinking about one. He just wants to keep winning games.

NOTES: Rookie starting right tackle Evan Neal, the No. 7 pick in the draft, practiced on a limited basis for the first time since hurting a knee against Jacksonville on Oct. 23. Trye Phillips has started the past two games for him. ... TE Daniel Bellinger, who sustained an eye injury against the Jaguars that required surgery, is still working his way back. ... LB Azeez Ojulari, who has been on injured reserve with a calf problem, is hoping to return for the Dallas game on Thanksgiving. It's more likely he'll get extra time and return on Dec. 4 against Washington. ... Two defensive starters did not work out. DT Dexter Lawrence was rested because of his back and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux was ill.

---

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Lions

    The New York Giants could use a little help along the interior offensive line, so this player makes sense to steal from the Detroit Lions.

  • Ron Rivera on QB call: You have to look at momentum, mood of team

    With Carson Wentz eligible to return to practice and be activated from injured reserve this week, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has held off on naming a starting quarterback for Week 11’s game against the Texans. Rivera said on Tuesday that the team has to see where Wentz is physically in his return from finger [more]

  • UFC signs former Bellator standout Gaston Bolanos to multifight deal

    Gaston Bolanos went viral for Bellator and now he looks to do the same in the UFC, as he's signed a multifight deal with the promotion.

  • Allen, Williams return to practice field for Chargers

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) Brandon Staley was able to do something on Wednesday that he has rarely had a chance to do this season - relay positive news about players returning from injury. Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were back on the practice field as the Bolts ramped up preparations for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen and Williams participated in individual drills and could progress to team drills on Thursday.

  • Timing problem in Patriots passing game? Mac Jones wants to get his feet and eyes right

    Patriots quarterback Mac Jones executed "a full audit" of himself during the bye week, he said on Wednesday. Here's the specific area he is focused on improving in the second half of the campaign.

  • 8-1 Vikings are home underdogs against the Cowboys

    Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]

  • Taylor Heinicke will remain Washington Commanders' starting QB for Week 11

    Carson Wentz has recovered from injury, but Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will remain the starting quarterback.

  • Bills QB Allen concedes turnovers result of him pressing

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Josh Allen appreciates still having the unwavering trust of his teammates in leading the Bills offense, despite his recent rash of turnovers. Following two straight losses and throwing six interceptions in his last three outings, Buffalo's quarterback also understands the only way to maintain their faith, and reduce his troubling interception rate, is by placing more trust in his teammates. Allen, on Wednesday, acknowledged there have been times he has pressed too much during an inefficient stretch in which he now leads the NFL with 10 interceptions.

  • Giants have hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL

    The road to the playoffs will not be an easy one for the New York Giants, who have the NFL's hardest remaining strength of schedule.

  • Nathan Eovaldi declines Red Sox qualifying offer, remains free agent

    Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has declined the Boston Red Sox' $19.65 million qualifying offer and will remain a free agent.

  • New stadium for soccer's NYCFC to be built next to Mets home

    NEW YORK (AP) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans Wednesday for a 25,000-seat stadium for Major League Soccer's New York City Football Club on an underdeveloped parcel of land adjoining the New York Mets' home. The $780 million stadium, slated to open in 2027 in the neighborhood known as Willets Point, will anchor a 23-acre redevelopment project that will also include 2,500 units of affordable housing, a new public school and a hotel, officials said. ''We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a brand-new neighborhood,'' Adams said at a news conference with other elected officials as well as representatives of the MLS and the project's developers.

  • Matt LaFleur: Kylin Hill was cut because being a Packer is a privilege and we have standards

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Raiders 'dont have the money' to fire Josh McDaniels

    Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo razzed by 49ers teammates after Warriors dance team greeting

    Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.

  • Who Deebo Samuel believes are NFL's three toughest wide receivers

    Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.

  • Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”

    If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]

  • Vikings first injury report vs. Cowboys has surprising name

    A surprising name appears on the injury report

  • Patriots’ third-down RB undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

    This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.

  • Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Smith-Schuster remained on the turf for several minutes before he was helped to his feet and off the field with help from teammates, and it's unlikely he will be cleared to play any time soon.

  • Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph

    The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.