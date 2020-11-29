Giants QB Daniel Jones walks off field with apparent leg injury

Daniel Jones throws pass vs. Football Team

Giants QB Daniel Jones has been playing well against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but on a rushing attempt up the middle, he suffered an injury that forced him off the field.

Jones was grabbing the back of his leg and tried to play on it. However, after converting on third down, Jones went to the turf. He would eventually go to the Giants' medical tent to be evaluated.

Colt McCoy has come in to play the position.

