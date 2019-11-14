Giants QB Daniel Jones trying to trademark 'Danny Dimes'

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones probably could have timed his trademark request a little better.

With Jones in a turnover-filled slump, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote that Jones’ agents had filed a trademark request in October for “Danny Dimes.” The story was first broken by trademark lawyer Josh Gerben.

Daniel Jones has filed a trademark for DANNY DIMES.



The filing was made by a Delaware LLC which claims Jones as President.



It also uses the home address of Jones' parents.



In the filing, Jones states he will offer DANNY DIMES branded merch soon.



My analysis👇#dannydimes pic.twitter.com/KHPGNNYbMK — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 14, 2019

When Jones caught fire during the preseason, he picked up the “Danny Dimes” nickname and it has stuck.

Even though one could argue Jones hasn’t thrown all too many dimes since a hot start this season.

Two other trademark filings for ‘Danny Dimes’

Jones filing for the trademark is smart. Raanan reported that unauthorized T-shirts with the nickname were being sold by more than 20 companies. It protects Jones’ business interests.

Raanan said the trademark could allow Jones to use the nickname in the marketing of “video games, football helmets, trading cards, crayons, bumper stickers, clothing and toys.”

The story said there are two other trademark filings for “Danny Dimes.” One is from a Pennsylvania man named John Messina, who might have created the nickname when he tweeted it after the Giants drafted Jones. The other filing came from two men in Goshen, New York, ESPN reported.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) has had an up-and-down rookie season. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones didn’t love the nickname

Jones has had a crazy year. When the Giants drafted him sixth overall, it was widely criticized. Then everyone did a 180 when Jones dominated in the preseason. Jones took over as the Giants’ starting quarterback for Eli Manning early in the season.

Jones had a big game in his first start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Giants won his second start too. The Giants have lost six straight since then. The last loss to the New York Jets wasn’t really his fault, as he threw four touchdowns.

And now he’s trying to trademark his nickname. Funny enough, he wasn’t even that thrilled with the nickname a couple months ago.

“It’s all right, I guess,” Jones said in September.

