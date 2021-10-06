Giants' QB Daniel Jones shakes off criticism of Jason Garrett: 'I certainly don't agree with it'

Daniel Jones running with Judge and Garrett in background home day game

Jason Garrett has been criticized all season long -- not only by fans, but even star receiver Kenny Golladay was not happy with the offensive coordinator in Week 2 in Washington.

Whether it's not getting first-round pick Kadarius Toney the ball or the overall the lack of scoring, it's understandable why Garrett is on the hot seat for most Giants fans.

But Daniel Jones, who is proving himself to be the franchise quarterback, isn't buying the criticism.



"I certainly don't agree with it," Jones told reporters on Wednesday. "I think when you watch the tape and you turn it on and you watch other offenses, I don't think that's a fair conclusion to draw from comparing different schemes. I think more than anything, it's been about us executing it and taking advantage of some of those plays that have been there."

Jones did have his best game this past Sunday -- trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter, the Giants pulled out a miraculous overtime win in New Orleans, as Jones threw for a career-high 402 yards.

"I thought we did a better job Sunday, so we've got to continue to do that," Jones said. "I think the opportunities have been there and I think the stuff we're doing on offense has kept defenses on their heels."

But the Giants do still rank 26th in total touchdowns scored, and 23rd in total points -- and that's with an improved Andrew Thomas, and two new receivers in the $72 million Golladay and first-rounder Toney.

The Giants face Garrett's former team -- the Dallas Cowboys -- on Sunday. Dallas allows 396.3 yards per game, the seventh-most in the NFL. So Sunday would be a nice opportunity for Garrett and the Giants to keep their momentum from this past Sunday's thrilling victory going.