Giants QB Daniel Jones responds to 49ers' trash talk about contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers had plenty of fun at Daniel Jones’ expense during and after their 30-12 rout of the New York Giants last Thursday night.

San Francisco limited Jones to just 137 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 22-of-32 passing. After the game, several defensive players blasted Jones for his poor performance and brought up the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in March.

“Yeah, I saw it,” Jones said Thursday of the 49ers’ comments. “I’m focused on what we’re doing here with these guys and trying to get back on track.”

🎥 Daniel Jones on the 49ers’ comments about his play & his contract to @MikeSilver in the @sfchronicle https://t.co/EyYIyFTAzF pic.twitter.com/mhxRpg55tP — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 28, 2023

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw took perhaps the biggest shot at Jones, telling San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver that “a lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it.”

Cornerback Charvarius Ward added, “Yeah, $40 million [per year] is a lot of money.”

Jones didn’t have much of a response in the Giants’ locker room Thursday. He’d prefer to focus on New York’s upcoming clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“They won,” Jones said. “They've got good players on defense and they won. We’re focused on us, focused on what we’re doing here.”

It hasn’t been an encouraging start to the season for Jones, who has thrown twice as many interceptions (4) than touchdowns (2). He has been sacked 12 times in three games, including twice against the 49ers last week.

Based on their preceding reputation and their performance last week, the 49ers' defense has the right to talk as much trash as it'd like.

