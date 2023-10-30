Giants QB Daniel Jones reportedly cleared for contact, set to return Week 9 vs. Raiders

Quarterback Daniel Jones is close to returning to the field for the New York Giants, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He's reportedly been cleared for contact and in line to return to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Jones has been out since playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. He left the game with a neck injury in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit on his sixth sack of the day and did not return. He missed Weeks 6, 7, and 8, but showed continued improvement from week to week, doing more and more at practice as time went on.

The Giants are getting Jones back just in the nick of time — literally. Jones' backup Tyrod Taylor, who had been starting since ever since Jones went down in Week 6, injured his ribs against the New York Jets on Sunday and was taken to the hospital for further examination. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito took over for Taylor in the second half. The Giants lost 13-10 on a walk-off field goal.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is reportedly set to return in Week 9 after missing the last three games with a neck injury. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Is the timing a little suspicious? Absolutely. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Giants were eyeing a Week 10 return for Jones, so him being cleared just before the game in which his backup got injured is really, really convenient. But given Jones' and the Giants' history with neck injuries (a neck injury ended his 2021 season), they know it's nothing to mess around with.

Jones has six days to get back up to speed. He and the Giants face off against the Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.