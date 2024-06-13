Giants QB Daniel Jones offers high praise of new receiver Malik Nabers

When the New York Giants drafted Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they did so to help fix a receiving corps that was desperate for talent.

They also hoped that such an addition would help veteran Daniel Jones, who they previously extended but faces what could be a decisive season for his career in New York.

While Jones’ involvement in mandatory minicamp this week was limited as he recovers from a torn ACL, he’s been in the mix enough to be very impressed with Nabers’ play so far.

“I think he can be a tremendous weapon for us,” Jones said per the New York Post’s Steve Serby. “He can do everything, there’s not much he can’t do really from a route-running standpoint. He’s dynamic either way the ball in his hands, and strong, fast, explosive, catches the ball well. Yeah, he does a lot well.”

Nabers finished his LSU career as the program’s all-time leading receiver, and he enters his rookie season expected to make an immediate impact on a struggling New York offense.

