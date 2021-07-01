Giants QB Daniel Jones named an ‘underrated sleeper” ahead of 2021 season

The New York Giants made some major additions to their 2021 roster when they brought in several playmakers on both sides of the football through free agency and the NFL draft.

The onus now shifts to third-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who has yet to find his niche in this league after the Giants selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Jones has shown flashes of his various talents but a struggling offensive line, injuries to key players and turnovers have relegated him to average status. With the new additions and his continued growth — both physically and mentally — he is expected to to that that ‘leap’ players take when the light finally goes on at the pro level.

Benedetto Vitale of Clutch Points listed Jones at No. 6 on his list of the the most underrated sleepers heading into the 2021 season:

Daniel Jones could be in for a huge year. The New York Giants made sure to sign Kenny Golladay, giving Jones a big-bodied receiver who should make life easier for the Giants as a whole. Jones is also a threat with his legs, making him a dual-threat quarterback the Giants need to possibly win the NFC East. This is the year for Jones to prove he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

The Giants have two first round picks next year as a safeguard should Jones fall flat this season. They could surely go in a different direction but it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll give up on him so quickly. The additions on offense plus the return of Saquon Barkley almost assure Jones will take that leap this year.

