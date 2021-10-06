Giants QB Daniel Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Daniel Jones about to release throw white jersey October 2021

Giants QB Daniel Jones, who had one of the best games of his career in New York's comeback win over the Saints this past Sunday in New Orleans, has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Against the Saints, Jones completed 28 of 40 passes for a career-high 402 yards.

He threw for two touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 108.5.

The interception has a bit of an asterisk next to it since it came on a heave from near midfield toward the end zone as time expired in the second quarter.

Jones' 28 completions against the Saints tied the career-high he has set three times prior.



In addition to what he did with his arm, Jones ran for 27 yards as he got his total for the season up to 188. He had a rush for a two-point conversion late in the game.



This is the second time Jones has won the Offensive Player of the Week award. He also received it in Week 3 of the 2019 season after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So far in 2021, Jones has been tremendous, completing 96 of 144 passes for 1,184 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

His completion percentage of 66.7 is the best of his career, as is his quarterback rating of 98.3.