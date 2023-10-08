Giants QB Daniel Jones leaves loss to Dolphins early with neck injury

Daniel Jones was replaced by Tyrod Taylor after being ruled out with a neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left their 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury after taking a huge sack early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

With the Giants near midfield, Jones dropped back to pass just minutes into the final period at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel flew into the backfield through the Giants' offensive line and jumped on top of Jones from behind to bring him down.

Jones was slow to get up, and was helped off the field and into the medical tent before being led to the locker room. Jones was quickly ruled out of the game with a neck injury.

Jones was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. Jones finished his day throwing 14-of-20 for 119 yards, and he had an additional 24 rushing yards on four carries.

Specifics of Jones' injury are not yet known, though he had an X-ray after the game and is awaiting results. He will undergo further testing on Monday, too. Jones said his neck pain felt "similar" to what he dealt with during the 2021 season. Jones missed the last six games of that season due to a neck injury that required surgery.

The Giants have struggled all season, and have yet to score an offensive touchdown in the first half through five weeks. Giants safety Jason Pinnock intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first half on Sunday afternoon and ran it back 102 yards for a touchdown — which is the team’s only first-half touchdown this fall.

Despite that mistake, the Dolphins rolled to the 15-point win. Tagovailoa went 22-of-30 for 308 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. De’Von Achane had 151 rushing yards on 11 carries with a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill had 181 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Taylor finished 9-of-12 for 85 yards in Jones’ absence. Eric Gray had 26 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Giants, and Darren Waller had 86 receiving yards on eight catches. The Giants are now just 1-4 this season, which puts them in last in the NFC East.