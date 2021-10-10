Giants QB Daniel Jones knocked out of game with Cowboys after suffering concussion

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Giants had already lost star running back Saquon Barkley.

In the second quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones became the second New York player to be carted off the field Sunday.

Jones stumbled after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox in the red zone, Cox chasing Jones to prevent a touchdown as the Giants faced third-and-1 from Dallas’ 1-yard line.

Jones was carted off the field before fourth down, backup Mike Glennon coming in. After halftime, the Giants ruled Jones out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

The Giants scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line after the Cowboys defense had managed three straight stops. Just after Jones had headed down the tunnel, the Giants tied the Cowboys at 10.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants keeps the ball and is pursued by Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Barkley, whose ankle ballooned after his first-quarter injury, had already been ruled out. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay also was ruled out after halftime with a knee injury, leaving an already shorthanded Giants team without three of its biggest offensive stars.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daniel Jones injury: Giants QB knocked out of game with concussion