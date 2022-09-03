Giants QB Daniel Jones lands weekly spot on John Jastremski’s Ringer podcast

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ time in East Rutherford remains up in the air as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option earlier this year so this could be his swan song in the Big Apple unless he lights it up.

But unlike in years past, Jones won’t be sitting at home silent while his critics got to town on him. He will have his own sounding board this year as per the New York Post.

Traditionally, the Giants or Jets’ starting quarterbacks do a weekly spot on one of the sports radio stations. This year, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will appear on a podcast. Jones will be on every Tuesday for a guest spot on the Ringer’s “New York, New York with John Jastremski.”

Jastremski, a former WFAN host, left the radio station a year ago and is currently working for SNY as an analyst. Jones’ first set will air this Tuesday, September 6.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire