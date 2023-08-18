Giants QB Daniel Jones hoping for longer playoff run in 2023-24
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sat down with CBS Sports' Josina Anderson for an interview on CBS News New York.
The Commanders are putting their trust in 22-year-old Howell, who started the final game of the 2022 season.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Panthers will face the New York Giants on the road in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
After revealing her All-Breakouts team of 2023, fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down the bust case for some key stars.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
Shannon Sharpe is reportedly switching from Skip Bayless to Stephen A. Smith.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
PFL founder Donn Davis saw an underserved marketplace and felt he could create his own niche within it.
The Bucs are supportive of both, but they remain the only NFL team whose QB competition is still effectively up in the air, and that poses challenges in preparation.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
At the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm unfurled one of the greatest putts in golf history, and almost no one saw it in person.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.
Wilson and Stewart faced off in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, while Thomas has made history this season.