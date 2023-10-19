Giants QB Daniel Jones hopes to play in Week 7 vs. Commanders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is 5-1-1 in his career against the Washington Commanders. With the 1-5 Giants badly needing a win in Week 7, the Commanders are on the schedule, and that’s perfect for Jones.

Unfortunately for Jones, that’s not the case. The fifth-year quarterback is dealing with a neck injury that forced him to miss New York’s Week 6 game at Buffalo. Jones practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, going through individual drills, but was not cleared for contact.

Jones said he is still dealing with symptoms from his neck injury in an appearance of “Up and Adams” with Kay Adams on Tuesday.

“Still dealing with some of those symptoms from it,” Jones said via Giants Wire.

“I’m not gonna get specifically into what exactly they are. But I’m trying hard to get back, still dealing with it a little bit, but trying to do everything I can to heal up and prove to the doctors and trainers that I’m ready to go.”

Jones has a career record of 22-35-1. Five of his 22 wins as a starting quarterback have come against Washington. One area in which the Commanders always struggle with Jones is his ability to run. Jones has 324 rushing yards vs. Washington.

After Wednesday’s practice, Jones reiterated his stance that he hopes to play Sunday.

If Jones can’t go, veteran Tyrod Taylor would make his second consecutive start. Jones obviously wants to play, as he likely sees the Commanders as a chance for him to turn his season around.

