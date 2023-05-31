Is Giants QB Daniel Jones better than Jets QB Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets’ quarterback-du-jour and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, is one of the best of his — or any era.

But is he the best quarterback in New York right now?

One local writer, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media, believes the New York Giants might have the better guy in Daniel Jones.

“Jones, by almost every measure, was better than Rodgers last season and there is plenty of reason to believe that will be the case again in 2023,” writes Brookover, who then goes category by category to prove his argument.

Jones had the better completion percentage, passer rating, and fewer turnovers, all while playing behind the NFL’s 30th-ranked offensive line.

Jones is also 13 years younger than Rodgers, has superior mobility, has better knowledge of his surroundings, coaches, and teammates and knows how to handle the New York media.

“It remains to be seen how things play out, but it’s certainly fun having Rodgers around. There’s no denying, however, that Jones was the better quarterback a season ago. The two will meet on Oct. 29 at MetLife Stadium and by then we’ll have a pretty clear idea about how good each team and each quarterback is playing,” Brookover concludes.

The bottom line is that Rodgers’ career is mostly behind him while Jones’ better days are in front of him. If Rodgers does not turn the Jets into contenders and Jones continues to ascend with Big Blue, Brookover will have won his argument.

