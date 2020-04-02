New Giants QB Colt McCoy thinks both Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones have 'a ton of potential'

Veteran quarterback Colt McCoy has spent over a decade in the NFL and been in the same room as some talented quarterbacks along the way. In 2019, McCoy had an up-close look at Redskins first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, as the two -- along with Case Keenum -- competed for the starting job in training camp and spent the entire season in the same QB room.

After spending six years with the Redskins, McCoy signed a one-year deal in March to stay in the NFC East with the Giants. in New York, Jones will likely serve as the backup to Daniel Jones, another first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his introductory media session with the Giants on Wednesday, McCoy was naturally asked about the Redskins second-year passer. The veteran used the opportunity to praise both Haskins and his new young quarterback teammate.

"I think Dwayne has a ton of potential, just like Daniel," McCoy said. "I think Daniel played a little bit more [last] year, so he probably has a little more experience. But both of those guys were highly sought after in the draft last year. They both had great college careers and they both have a ton of skill at playing the position."

Last season, the Giants won both matchups between the two squads. Haskins made his NFL debut in the Redskins Week 4 loss to New York, and looked uninspiring. Coming in for an injured Keenum, Haskins threw three interceptions, as New York won handily.

But when the two teams squared off in Week 16, Haskins was a different and much-improved quarterback. The Ohio State product completed 12 of his 15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and was on his way to the best game of his young career before an ankle injury in the third quarter ended his afternoon, and then his season.

Jones also dazzled in that Week 16 matchup, a game that resulted in a Giants' 41-35 overtime win. The Giants passer turned in his best game as a pro, throwing for a career-high five touchdowns and 352 yards in the victory.

After spending a season working alongside Haskins, McCoy is looking forward to having the opportunity to work with another young quarterback in Jones.

"I know Dwayne is very talented throwing the football," he said. "I'm excited to work with Daniel after having worked with Dwayne last year. I know he has a bright future. His future is bright, his ceiling is high and he seems like a really great person."

Now with the Giants, McCoy is excited for the chance to face Washington, a place he called home for six seasons.

"I get to play against the Redskins for at least this year, and we'll see what happens," he said. "It should be fun."

