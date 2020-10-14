Giants QB coach Jerry Schuplinski speaks on how Daniel Jones can cut back on turnovers

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled with turnovers consistently in his career, and has yet to have a turnover free game this season.

On Tuesday via a Zoom call with reporters, quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski spoke about Jones' fumble against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and how much of that is in his control.

"That was the perfect storm," Schuplinksi said. "They had a really good call on, we didn't handle it very good, and then we certainly compounded the mistake by putting the ball on the ground. On some of those plays when they get you, I think it's our responsibility to understand when you're got, and just kind of say 'it's over'. Try to cover it up as best we can and go down. No one wants to take a negative gain or a sack, or anything like that.



"When they get you in a compromising position, I think it's time, we gotta work on covering up and going down in that case. The hard part with that is Daniel has made some really good plays with his feet, and gotten away from some of those things. So it's the judgement of when is it really done. Regardless, we gotta put two hands on it and take better care of that."

Jones fumbled after Cowboys end Demarcus Lawrence blew past Andrew Thomas and caused the ball to get loose. It was recovered by Anthony Brown and returned 29 yards for the touchdown, as the Cowboys tied the game at 17 with five minutes left in the second quarter.

Jones has now lost three fumbles on the year, in addition to the five interceptions he's thrown. The second-year starter may have issues holding onto the ball, but Schuplinksi believes that Jones is getting a better feel while in the pocket.

"Pocket presence is an important thing, there's no doubt about it," Schuplinksi said. "Understanding what we're trying to accomplish on these plays. Some of the plays are designed to get the ball out real quick...

"It's a team deal. We're always working on trying to be strong from the interior, the protection to give him a chance to step up in the pocket. Sometimes it works out that way, sometimes their D-line is really good too and it doesn't work out that way. The biggest thing we're just trying to emphasize is let's move in the pocket where we can get our feet set, and get a good throw off. It doesn't always work a hundred percent but that's what the goal is."