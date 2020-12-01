Giants QB coach explains why team has faith in Colt McCoy if Daniel Jones is out

Colt McCoy during Giants game against Bengals

An outside chance has Daniel Jones being able to play under center for the Giants on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. So just like what happened when Jones went down this past week, Colt McCoy will likely have to step up and lead the Giants’ offense.

But that’s something that the veteran signal caller has been preparing for all season long. Obviously, McCoy isn’t praying for Jones to get hurt so he can play. But the duty of a backup quarterback is to always be ready when your number is called, and that’s what McCoy did to help the Giants close out their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He was ready,” said Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski on Tuesday. “As soon as I saw Daniel limping, I just screamed out, ‘Get loose!’ And before I could even do that, he was sprinting over to the bench and getting the ball. So there was no way he would ever want an injury like that [to happen to Jones] so he could go in. But he was really excited and fired up about that.”

As Schuplinski said, the preparation on McCoy’s part doesn’t change. The only thing that will, though, is his time with the first teamers. And that’s also why Schuplinski was impressed with what McCoy did in his limited snaps this past Sunday, being able to move the chains enough to put points on the board (thanks to Graham Gano’s consistent kicking leg).

“One of the hardest parts about him going into the game the other day, and as a backup in general, is you don’t get many reps with the first team in our system. Most of the stuff you do is with the show team, or the look team, and going through that. So credit to him for getting in there and being able to run everything good. I mean, that’s his job but he did it well.”

The Giants are hoping that Jones would only miss just one week so that they can get back to No. 8 leading the way to a hopeful postseason berth – New York is currently the NFC East leader. And there are many tough games down the stretch, starting this week with one of the most explosive offenses in the league with Russell Wilson at the helm.

But the Giants are also confident in McCoy to lead if and when Jones is out. Not only does he have experience in the league, which Schuplinski pointed out as a big plus, but McCoy also had a great training camp, which was pointed out by a reporter. He was dotting balls to receivers and impressing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham because he would have to go up against the top defenders on the roster.

“Yeah, he was good. He had a good training camp, and we were excited about that,” Schuplinski said. “And I would say that his ability to go in and go against our defense consistently and do a good job against them.”

Another key about McCoy: the locker room highly respects him. And that goes a long way on gameday.

“From the moment I got to meet him he had a great presence about him,” Schuplinski said. “He’s got some leadership potential for sure. He’s seen a lot of football, he’s been around a lot of football. His opinion carries weight. Like I said, he’s seen it, he’s been there, he’s done it. He took a leadership role. He got those guys together I think for offseason stuff. He is a leader and guys really respect him.”