Giants put Xavier McKinney on NFI, Nick Williams on IR

Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss at least four games as a result of the hand injury he suffered during the team’s bye week.

McKinney announced on Monday morning that he hurt his hand while riding an ATV during a trip to Cabo and the Giants placed McKinney on the non-football injury list later in the day.

McKinney has not missed a snap yet this season, so the injury will make for a significant change to the secondary. Julian Love, Dane Belton, and Jason Pinnock remain on the 53-man roster at safety.

The Giants also announced that defensive lineman Nick Williams has been placed on injured reserve. He injured his biceps in their Week Eight loss to the Seahawks.

