Giants put WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on IR, cut 10 players

The Giants dropped 11 players from their roster on Sunday as they kicked off the process of trimming their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton tore his ACL in Saturday's game against the Jets and was placed on injured reserve. Ford-Wheaton had seen a lot of action on special teams in the preseason and he also caught two passes for 24 yards against the Panthers.

As previously reported, the Giants waived running back James Robinson. They also waived wide receiver Collin Johnson, defensive tackle Kevin Atkins, nose tackle Donovan Jeter, and defensive back Darren Evans.

Tackles Korey Cunningham and Julien Davenport, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, defensive end Tashawn Bower, and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant were all released and will become free agents.

