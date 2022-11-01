Giants ‘put some money in the bank’ over first half of season

The New York Giants are 6-2 as they head into their Week 9 bye. Head coach Brian Daboll isn’t resting on his laurels, especially after watching his team get knocked down a peg by the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday.

“I just take it day by day,” Daboll told reporters on Monday when asked of his reaction to the Giants’ success over the first eight games.

“Those are in the past; put money in the bank, so to speak. We’re sitting at 6- 2. We have nine games left that are on the schedule, and we got to take them one week at a time. Get a little bit of rest right now. We’ve got a long stretch here. Come back rejuvenated, ready to go and get ready to play Houston. Just take it one week at a time.”

After the Giants heal up and regroup the next two weeks, they will host the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions — two teams who have a combined two wins this season — in rapid succession at MetLife Stadium.

Of course no team can be taken from granted in this league but the Giants are on a trajectory that could net them 11-12 wins. After those two home games, they will hold their postseason destiny in their own hands as they play five of their final regular season games against divisional opponents.

If they do stumble late, it’ll turn out to be a good thing that they had invested that money early, so to speak.

Related

Victor Cruz: Giants need to 'lock Daniel Jones in long-term' Giants are significant long shots to reach Super Bowl Geno Smith dedicates win over Giants to Jerry Reese, Ben McAdoo

List

Adoree' Jackson, Leonard Williams were highest-graded Giants in Week 8

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire