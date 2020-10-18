Giants put first-round tackle Andrew Thomas on bench against Washington

Sunday’s game between the Giants and Washington features two of the first four players drafted this year, but only Washington defensive end Chase Young was on the field during the Giants’ first offensive possession.

The second-overall pick and the rest of the Football Team’s defense are tangling with Giants third-round pick Matt Peart at left tackle. Fourth overall pick Andrew Thomas started the first five games of the season at that spot, but he has apparently been benched in Week Six.

Thomas did not appear on the injury report at all this week and there’s been no word about a health issue from the team on Sunday.

That first possession ended with a Graham Gano field goal and the Giants lead 3-0 late in the first quarter.

UPDATE 1:57 p.m. ET: Thomas checked into the game during the second quarter.

