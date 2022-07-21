One Giants rookie will have to wait a bit to get cleared to practice with the team at training camp.

The team announced that fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Bellinger is dealing with a quad injury.

Bellinger was part of a complete overhaul at tight end for the Giants this offseason. They also signed Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins as free agents after parting ways with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

The rookie had 31 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns at San Diego State last season.

Bellinger, who reported with the other rookies on Tuesday, can be activated at any point during camp.

Giants put Daniel Bellinger on PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk