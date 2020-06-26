Giants to put cardboard photo cutouts of fans in stands at Oracle Park

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the San Francisco Giants sent a letter to season-ticket holders last night informing them that they can submit an image of themselves to be part of the “Giants Fan Cutout Program” which “allows you to be at Oracle Park even when you’re home watching the game.”

Which is to say, cardboard cutouts with fans’ photos pasted on them. Which will be free, sort of, for season ticket holders and will be a pay-for-it thing for other people:

According to the email, season-ticket holders can submit an image that will be placed in the seats during home games, giving the appearance at least that the seats are not empty. It’s unclear if the program will extend beyond season-ticket holders, but the email does mention that it’s a paid program that will be complimentary to season ticket holders who choose to receive an account credit, indicating it will be available to others.

Elsewhere online people who got the email are saying the Giants are charging $99 for non-season ticket holders who want to do it. Which, well, OK, if you want to spend your $99 that way I’m not going to stop you. There are better things to spend a Benjamin, but there are probably a lot of worse ways too.

