Giants pushing, but Bengals hanging onto top spot in 2020 NFL Draft

The Giants are keeping the pressure on.

But so far, the Bengals have found one lead they’re able to hang onto.

If the season ended today, the Bengals (1-12) would still hold the top spot in next year’s selection order. Also, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the NFL season end the Tuesday after Week 14?”

The Giants have lost nine in a row to stay solidly in the second spot at 2-11, followed by Washington (3-10) and Miami (3-10).

The Lions moved up to the fifth spot this week and the Cardinals to the sixth, with both of them carrying a six-game losing streak and a 3-9-1 record.

The Jaguars aren’t far behind, seventh in the order at 4-9 with a five-game losing streak.

The top 10 is rounded out by the Falcons (4-9), Jets (5-8), and Chargers (5-8), with those three feeling good about their one-game win streaks.

It’s worth noting that the Eagles would pick 13th in the hypothetical order based on current standings. They’re also tied for the NFC East lead.