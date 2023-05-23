Should the Giants pursue a trade for Davante Adams?

Bleacher Report has named the New York Giants as a potential suitor for star wide receiver Davante Adams this season.

Adams is a game-changing talent — last year his 1,516 receiving yards were third in the NFL. But the reality is calling the Raiders a playoff contender is a stretch. Calling them a Super Bowl contender is laughable. And assuming that Adams knows that too, the relationship between player and team may only just be beginning to deteriorate. Potential Suitors: New York Giants, Buffalo Bills

Adams is a player who has continuously shown that he simply can not be guarded. He has made the Pro Bowl for six straight seasons and First-Team All-Pro three straight years going. In just nine seasons, Adams has 9,637 receiving yards and 87 touchdowns.

Many critics previously attributed his success to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers but after getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams led the league in touchdowns proving that he can be successful anywhere. He did this while also posting 1,516 yards and 100 catches.

Adams is clearly one of the premier offensive weapons in the NFL but is currently on a Raiders team that is not in a win-now mindset. As a receiver, Adams likely does not have many more years left in his prime and the opportunity to play winning football is definitely something that would be enticing.

Seeing Adams get traded to a receiver-needy team like the Giants that are looking to compete now would be a perfect fit.

Big Blue is likely one offensive skill weapon away from having an elite-level scoring attack. With Daniel Jones signed long-term, the Giants are looking to get all the weapons needed around him. They have beefed up their offensive line and traded for Raiders star tight end Darren Waller. New York also franchised tagged Saquon Barkley, allowing them to likely stay as one of the better rushing attacks in the NFL.

Now, all Jones needs is a true No. 1 wide receiver and why not make a deal with a team you have already had interactions with this offseason?

The problem, of course, is salary cap space and assets. The Giants are running low on both.

