Giants punter attempts disastrous, illegal kick after ball bounced off ground. It didn't end well

Innovation is usually a good thing on the football field, but New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan got a little too experimental during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With 8:34 remaining in the second quarter, Gillan attempted one of the wildest punts we've ever seen. You should probably just watch the video before we try to explain.

they are now calling this an illegal kick. Eagles get the ball at the Giants 33.

After catching the snap, Gillan dropped the ball to the ground before kicking it. Gillan struck the ball with his left foot, which either hit a defender or barely traveled in the air before it came down. Gillan usually kicks with his left foot, but the play looked pretty bad.

Turns out, things were actually worse than they appeared. Gillan was penalized for an illegal kick. The Eagles actually took control of the ball on the Giants' 33-yard line. Gillan attempted the kick from the Giants' 43-yard line, so the team lost 10 yards on the play.

The NFL rulebook clearly defines a punt must be kicked before the ball hits the ground.

The Eagles immediately made Gillan pay. On the next play, Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Giants get revenge with a blocked punt ... that also ended in disaster

The Giants attempted to get revenge later, blocking a punt by the Eagles. This time, Eagles punter Arryn Siposs came up with a huge recovery, smoothly picking up the ball and advancing it up the field, but not enough for a first down.

Maybe the smoothest scoop by a punter ever



The Giants started the drive on the 15-yard line, and scored a touchdown three plays later. Siposs was apparently injured on the play, as Eagles return specialist Britain Covey served as the holder — typical Siposs duty — on a field goal later in the first half.

Siposs was eventually ruled out of the contest due to an ankle injury.

The Eagles managed to overcome the injury and roll to a 48-22 win over the Giants.