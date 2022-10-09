Giants pull the old double-reverse for 2-yard touchdown

The New York Giants went into the bag of tricks for their first touchdown against the Green Bay Packers Sunday in London.

When in need of a score from the 2-yard line, why not call the double reverse?

Daniel Jones took the snap, he gave the ball to Saquon Barkley, who pitched it to Daniel Bellinger.

From there, the rookie tight end barged into the end zone for a TD with 1:15 left in the first half.

Big Blue trailed 17-10 at the time but gave up another field goal before the break and was down 10.

