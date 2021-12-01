Giants protect Pharoh Cooper and three others

The New York Giants have announced their practice squad protections ahead of a Week 13 game with the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver/return man Pharoh Cooper was once again among the four.

The Giants signed Cooper to the practice squad in November and elevated him in each of the previous three games. He has served as their return man, returning four kicks for 67 yards and three punts for 35 yards. He’s also hauled in one reception for six yards, and rushed once for three yards.

Cooper is a lock to be elevated again on Sunday afternoon and serve as the team’s starting returner.

In addition to Cooper, the Giants also protected defensive backs Steven Parker and Jarren Williams, and defensive lineman David Moa.

Does this look and sound familiar? It’s because the same four were protected in Week 12.

For Moa, this will be the 10th time this season he’s been protected by the Giants. Parker and Williams are each being protected for the fourth time this season.

With cornerback Danray Holmes (ribs) on injured reserve, expect Parker to be elevated once again on Sunday.

