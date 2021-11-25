Giants protect Pharoh Cooper, three others

The New York Giants have announced their practice squad protections ahead of a Week 12 game with the Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver/return man Pharoh Cooper was among the four.

The Giants signed Cooper to the practice squad earlier this month and elevated him in each of the previous two games. He served as their return man, returning three kicks for 45 yards and two punts for 26 yards.

Cooper is likely to be elevated again on Sunday afternoon and serve as the team’s starting returner.

In addition to Cooper, the Giants also protected defensive backs Steven Parker and Jarren Williams, and defensive lineman David Moa.

For Moa, this will be the ninth time this season he’s been protected by the Giants. Parker and Williams are each being protected for the third time this season.

With Logan Ryan still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Adoree’ Jackson a little banged up, Parker and Williams could be eyed as potential practice squad elevations in Week 12.

