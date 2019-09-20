How Giants prospects acquired at MLB trade deadline played this season

There are just nine games left in the Giants' 2019 season. Manager Bruce Bochy already earned his 2,000th win. Mike Yastrzemski already had his magical moment at Fenway Park.

What's left in the season is cherishing every game Bochy writes the lineup card and perhaps Madison Bumgarner's last days as a Giant, among others.

As we look back at the most memorable moments from the season, the most important for the future could be several calls president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made during the July 31 MLB trade deadline. In his first year calling the shots for the Giants, Zaidi might have made all the right moves.

Let's look back at all the prospects the Giants acquired at the trade deadline and how they fit into the future.

This seems like a rare win-win trade for both sides.

Dubon, 25, is the future at either second base or shortstop for the Giants. Drew Pomeranz has a 2.42 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings for the Brewers, who enter Thursday with a one-game lead for the second NL wild-card spot. Ray Black also has been a formidable option out of Milwaukee's bullpen.

With Dubon's age and the fact he's under team control, the Giants are the real winners here. Through 19 games with the Giants, Dubon is batting .284 with three homers, four doubles and an .802 OPS. Before joining the Giants, Dubon hit .323 with four homers and an .876 OPS over 25 games in Triple-A for the Sacramento River Cats.

He's listed at just 160 pounds, but Dubon has flashed some power, has great baseball instincts and could be a future Gold Glover.

Tristan Beck, RHP

No matter how long Zaidi leads the Giants' front office, one of his greatest accomplishments will be getting rid of Mark Melancon's contract.

The veteran reliever still was owed nearly $20 million of his four-year, $62 million contract. That now belongs to the Braves. The Giants traded Melancon to Atlanta at the deadline for pitchers Tristan Beck and Dan Winkler.

Beck, 23, is the prospect in the deal and he's an interesting one. The former Stanford star struggled at the start of his minor league career, but turned it around after joining the San Jose Giants in High A. He went 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over six starts.

Now, Beck joins River Cats pitching coach Steve Kline in the Arizona Fall League. If he keeps progressing, he could be a quick riser through the farm system.

Dan Winkler, RHP

Winkler, 29, pitched 27 games out of the bullpen for the Braves this season. He went 3-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with Atlanta prior to the trade.

The veteran reliever spent the rest of the season in Sacramento where he had a 0.64 ERA in 12 appearances out of the 'pen. Winkler is arbitration-eligible this offseason and likely doesn't have a long-term future in San Francisco.

Jaylin Davis, OF

The Giants might have fleeced the Twins when they traded reliever Sam Dyson to Minnesota.

Dyson was 4-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 49 appearances for the Giants when they shipped him off. He has dealt with multiple bicep injuries since joining the Twins and had a 7.15 ERA in 12 appearances on his new team.

Davis, 25, was slugging his way through the minors with 25 homers between Double-A and Triple-A when the Giants acquired him. He added another 10 with the River Cats in only 27 games.

In eight games with the Giants, Davis is yet to knock one over the fence and is batting just .130. He has shown off his athleticism with his speed and arm in the outfield, but can he catch up to major-league velocity?

That's a question the Giants will have to answer.

Kai-Wei Teng, RHP

Teng, 20, is a big starting pitcher at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. He throws from a 3/4-arm angle and had a dominant season this year.

Teng went 7-0 with a 1.58 ERA between two Class A teams. After joining the Augusta GreenJackets, he struck out 39 batters in 29 innings and opposing batters hit just .160 off him.

At his young age, Teng will be an interesting prospect to keep track of next season.

Prelander Berroa, RHP

Berroa only is 19 years old and is extremely unpolished. While he's only 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, he sits in the mid-90s and has touched 98 mph.

As the third piece of a trade, Berroa is a low-risk-high-reward prospect.

Joe McCarthy, 1B/OF

The Giants acquired McCarthy from the Rays for Jacob Lopez, their 26th-round pick from the 2018 draft. McCarthy was the Rays' No. 28 prospect at the time.

McCarthy, 25, struggled with Sacramento, batting .165 in 24 games. He doesn't seem to have too much of a future with San Francisco.

