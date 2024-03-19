Giants prospect Roupp details full-circle trip to Oracle Park as teen originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Giants prospect Landen Roupp grew up in the South but is familiar with San Francisco thanks to a remarkable childhood memory.

In talking to KNBR’s Marty Lurie in Sunday’s “Talkin’ Baseball,” the right-handed pitcher shared an incredible full-circle story about a high school trip to the Golden State and stop at Oracle Park.

“Funny story about that,” Roupp told Lurie. “We went on a senior trip to San Francisco in high school [and] my dad went with us. And we were standing at Levi’s Landing looking out to the field. And he was like, ‘You’re going to pitch here one day.’ Kind of coming full circle, but not there yet. That’s what we’re playing for.”

Little did the Roupp family know that Landen would be pitching for the Giants organization years later.

While Roupp remains a longshot to make San Francisco's Opening Day roster, he continues to put his head down and work during spring training.

Nonetheless, Roupp’s experience in San Francisco is unique to his background.

“I grew up in North Carolina… Rocky Mount. I rooted for the [Atlanta] Braves… Never went to a game, but I think I’ve only been to three major league stadiums,” Roupp added, “and San Francisco [Oracle Park] was my first one ever, so kind of a coincidence there.”

The 25-year-old had zero affiliation to the Giants as a fan or local. However, he’s a home debut away from fulfilling his father's prophecy.

It’s uncertain if or when that time will come for Roupp.

But if a chance on the Oracle Park mound arises, the North Carolina product must update the remarkable story he’s likely told hundreds of times.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast