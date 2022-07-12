Giants prospect Kyle Harrison keeps climbing Baseball America rankings

Giants prospect Harrison makes big jump in Baseball America rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time in a week, a national outlet released a midseason Top 100 Prospects list that brought some smiles to the front office executives at Oracle Park.

Kyle Harrison is up to No. 22 in Baseball America's latest rankings, giving the Giants two players in the top 30 on both of the marquee prospect lists. Marco Luciano is No. 19, and Luciano and Harrison came in at No. 9 and No. 26, respectively, in the MLB Pipeline list released earlier this month.

Harrison is the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball, per Baseball America, with the outlet praising him for having "some of the best pure stuff in the minors." He had been No. 95 before the season.

Harrison has shown that at two levels this season. In 15 starts for High-A Eugene and Double-A Richmond, he has a 2.52 ERA and has struck out 119 of the 290 batters he has faced. Harrison has walked 22 batters in 42 1/3 innings in Double-A, but the control issues are not unusual for a 20-year-old who has been moved quickly. It seems likely that Harrison, barring a setback, competes for a big league rotation spot at some point next season.

Harrison will represent the Giants in the Futures Game this weekend at Dodger Stadium. Luciano likely would have played as well, but he has been sidelined for over a month because of a lower back strain.

With graduations earlier this year, the top prospect in baseball is now Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, who is up in the big leagues and played against the Giants on the last homestand. The best prospect in the division is Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, who comes in at No. 5. There are no Giants on the list after Harrison, but Tigers pitcher Wilmer Flores, the younger brother of Wilmer Flores, is up to No. 93.

