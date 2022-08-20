Giants prospect Grant McCray makes San Jose history with home run No. 20

Giants prospect McCray makes San Jose history with homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Speed and power can be a lethal combination for those competing in Major League Baseball.

And while one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects, Grant McCray, hasn't made it to The Show quite yet, he's making a splash for their Single-A affiliate in San Jose this season by displaying both traits.

The 21-year-old center fielder smashed his 20th home run of the year on Friday night, becoming the first player in the San Jose Giants' 34-year history to reach the elusive mark of 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.

Along with his 20 home runs, McCray has a team-leading 35 stolen bases this year -- the fifth most in the California League.

His historic solo blast came on the first pitch he saw Friday against the Inland Empire 66ers and soared 425 feet over the center field wall at Excite Ballpark.

Despite San Jose's early 1-0 lead, the team ultimate dropped the contest 5-4.

McCray currently is San Francisco's No. 4 prospect per MLB.com after being drafted in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. In 102 games with San Jose this season, he's slashing .291/.383/.525 while displaying fantastic range and arm strength in center.

Along with other top Giants prospects like shortstop Marco Luciano, pitcher Kyle Harrison and outfielder Luis Matos, McCray's most recent accomplishment shows there's plenty to look forward to in San Francisco.

