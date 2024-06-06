Giants promote two in analytics department

The New York Giants have promoted scouting research analyst Matt Dodson to scouting research coordinator and Max Pike from intern to data strategy and systems analytics, according to their respective LinkedIn pages.

Dotson has been with the Giants for four years, beginning as an intern in 2020. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Washington and Lee University.

Pike began his Giants career in 2022. He has a master’s in computer science from Stanford University.

