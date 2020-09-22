Giants promote Ryan Lewis to take Saquon Barkley’s roster spot

Giants running back Saquon Barkley‘s season came to an end when he tore his ACL in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears and the Giants formally removed him from the active roster on Tuesday.

Barkley has been placed on injured reserve and is set for surgery to repair his injury in the near future. The Giants filled his roster spot by promoting cornerback Ryan Lewis from the practice squad.

Lewis has bounced around the league since going undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2017. He has seen regular season time with the Bills, Colts, Dolphins, and Eagles over the last two seasons. He has 43 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception over 20 total appearances.

The move doesn’t do anything to bolster the running back group in Barkley’s absence. The Giants have Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman on hand and are expected to work out Devonta Freeman this week.

