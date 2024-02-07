Giants promote Mike Kafka to assistant head coach

The Giants announced they have promoted offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, as well as two other coaches, on Wednesday.

Kafka, who was retained by the Giants this offseason after he took interviews on other teams, has been promoted to assistant head coach below Brian Daboll. According to the Giants, Kafka will have his assistant head coach duties added to his role as their offensive coordinator.

In addition to the Kafka promotion, secondary coach Jerome Henderson will have the title of defensive passing game coordinator, while quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will have the additional role of offensive passing game coordinator.

Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and defensive assistant Zak Kuhr have also joined the Giants staff.

Bullen was the outside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator for the University of Illinois football program for the last two seasons. He also served with the Miami Dolphins for seven years working with their linebackers and defensive line.

Kuhr spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans under Shane Bowen as his inside linebackers assistant.

These moves come days after the team hired Bowen to be their new defensive coordinator as well as Tim Kelly being brought on to be the Giants' tight ends coach.