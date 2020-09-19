Giants promote DBs Sean Chandler, Ryan Lewis to active roster

The New York Giants promoted defensive backs Sean Chandler and Ryan Lewis to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

With Adrian Colbert (quad) ruled out for the game, the Giants bring up Lewis and Chandler, the former of which familiarity in Patrick Graham’s system. Chandler has appeared in 30 games for the Giants since the 2017 season.

Lewis (6’0, 185) spent training camp with the Washington Football Team and was with the Dolphins with Graham in 2019 for eight games.

The Giants will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Bears on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.