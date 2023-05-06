Giants prioritized health during rookie minicamp

The New York Giants held their rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday but many of their 2023 NFL draft picks were limited throughout.

That wasn’t due to injury — it was strategic.

After questions surfaced on Friday about player health, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed the reasoning behind holding most of the draft class out of intensive drills on Saturday.

The Giants have led the NFL in injuries since 2009 and were among the most injured teams in 2022 thanks to their previous draft class missing significant time.

Everyone from Kayvon Thibodeaux to Darrian Beavers missed time due to injury. In fact, the only 2022 rookie to appear in all 17 games was linebacker Micah McFadden.

That was an issue the team clearly didn’t want to repeat and took offseason training and visits into consideration.

While the draft class largely sat out, Daboll and the Giants used rookie minicamp to get a better look at the vast swath of tryout players, which included five veterans.

By all accounts, the team and their rookies and tryouts got through minicamp healthy. The next step is organized team activities (OTAs) and training camp in July.

