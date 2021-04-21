Giants potential NFL Draft pick DeVonta Smith's weight even lighter than expected

DeVonta Smith during Heisman Trophy showing at Alabama spring game

Earlier this month, NFL Draft prospects went through a medical combine in Indianapolis to make sure everything checked out physically with players as teams couldn't do their own examinations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

One of those players was Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, and while everything checked out OK, The MMQB's Albert Breer is hearing that he weighed in at 166 pounds -- four pounds lighter than his 170 that he said he was at during Alabama's Pro Day.

Will the Heisman winner's draft stock be in question because of that number now? He was already undersized to begin with, but now even more weight was taken off.

As a potential Giants draft pick, it may come into question but Smith's tape shows that his size doesn't matter when he's wide open because of route-running skill and speed.

However, Smith's size has scouts and experts perplexed about where to put him in mock drafts. Some have him going as high as No. 7 to the Detroit Lions. Others have him falling past the Giants at No. 11 and landing somewhere in the teens.

If the Giants are looking for another offensive weapon, Smith will certainly be at the top of the list. But size could be a factor to consider for GM Dave Gettleman and the rest of the organization.