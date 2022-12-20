Giants postpone Carlos Correa introductory press conference amid injury concern

Giants postpone Correa's introduction amid reported injury concern originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Shortstop Carlos Correa's scheduled 11 a.m. PT press conference with the San Francisco Giants was postponed at 8:15 a.m. PT on Tuesday, along with scheduled radio and TV appearances.

The Giants did not elaborate beyond a seven-word email and team officials have not responded to requests for comment, but Correa and the team are awaiting a test result, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Associated Press later reported that a medical concern arose during Correa's physical.

Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal last week but the Giants have not officially announced it, which is the norm for them until a player passes his physical. A source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic that the physical was Monday.

Correa regularly dealt with injuries early in his career, but he has played 148 and 136 games the last two seasons, along with 58 in the shortened 60-game season in 2020. The 28-year-old is set to become the Giants everyday shortstop for the foreseeable future.

The Giants have not held a press conference at Oracle Park since Gabe Kapler was introduced in 2019. In part because of a pandemic, the last player to get introduced with a ceremony and press conference was Mark Melancon, who signed a four-year deal after the 2016 season. They did hold a press conference last November when Buster Posey retired.

The Giants were set to go big for Correa, but those plans temporarily are now on hold.